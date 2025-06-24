For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 25 June 2025:

Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA COP DE000A288904 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)

STRATEC SE SBS DE000STRA555 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55)

Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.





