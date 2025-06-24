Hardman & Co Research

In this report we review Volta's volatility during recent "crisis" periods (2025 tariff uncertainty, Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, early COVID-19 experience). In one of these events, Volta's share price showed more volatility than that of equity markets, in one it was broadly in line, and in one it displayed less volatility. There is insufficient evidence to say Volta is more or less volatile than equity markets in risk-off periods, which may come as a surprise to some investors. Investors need to consider both sentiment effects (on the VTA share price and the price of its assets) and fundamentals (CLO structures build in many downside risk protections). Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/volta-volatility-put-into-context/

