Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin M. Keough as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Stephen Burega will continue in his role as President. Together, Mr. Keough and Mr. Burega will collaborate on developing a strategic action plan for the Company over the next 12 months.

Mr. Keough holds a degree in geology from Queen's University, following studies in both engineering and geology. He brings a robust technical foundation complemented by extensive experience in mineral exploration, project and corporate management, private equity, finance, capital markets, communications, and business development.

A highlight of Mr. Keough's career includes serving as the founding President and CEO of GT Gold that, under his leadership, delivered both the Saddle South Au-Ag epithermal discovery (announced July 25, 2017) and the Saddle North Cu-Au porphyry discovery (announced December 13, 2017). GT Gold and its properties were sold to Newmont in 2021 for $456 million, following $36 million in exploration expenditures.

"Today's announcement is particularly exciting as I believe we've brought on an industry leader with exceptional experience and a proven track record," said Mr. Burega. "Kevin and I have been working closely over the past several months, and I value his strategic and operational approach. Together, we will craft an ambitious business plan to advance Romios in the second half of 2025 and into 2026."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Romios at this pivotal time," added Mr. Keough. "I've long recognized the potential of Romios' property portfolio in Ontario, British Columbia and Nevada. With the groundwork completed over the past three years to advance the Trek South prospect in the prolific Golden Triangle of British Columbia to drill-ready status under Stephen's leadership, I believe we're well positioned to launch a significant exploration program aimed at delivering meaningful results."

Mr. Keough added:

"In my view, based on the breadth of geoscientific work completed to date, Trek South ranks among the most compelling undrilled copper-gold porphyry prospects in the province. My confidence is bolstered by Romios' nearby Trek North discovery, where deeper follow-up drilling below historical holes is a clear priority. Both Trek prospects are strategically located on the more accessible south side of the Boundary Range-unlike the Galore Creek deposits to the north-and lie along the proposed road and tunnel route. The topography may also allow for both surface and underground lateral development from the deeply incised valley floor. These factors make Trek a highly attractive target for focused exploration, with the goal of delivering value to Romios shareholders through potential discovery success."

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.:

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane Trend covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings, and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper Trend which is a former high-grade gold producer. The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Property in BC.

Romios has 264 million common shares outstanding, 284 million shares fully diluted.

