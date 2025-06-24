

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA has re-set the launch of Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station to Wednesday.



'NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are targeting 2:31 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, June 25, for launch of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom Mission 4,' the U.S. space agency said in a press release Monday.'



The latest launch date was set after several previous attempts were postponed due to technical glitches.



The four-member crew, led by veteran former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, will to travel to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.



The targeted docking time is approximately 7 a.m. Thursday. NASA said it will provide more details and its coverage information shortly.



Whitson, who is the director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, will command the commercial mission, while Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as pilot. The two mission specialists are European Space Agency project astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.



The crew remains in quarantine in Florida, and the astronauts stand ready to launch when the station is ready to receive them, according to NASA.



