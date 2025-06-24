Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Bitcoin treasury and provider of enterprise-grade solutions for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional 5 Bitcoin to its treasury.

In accordance with the Company's Bitcoin accumulation strategy, LQWD now holds approximately 171 Bitcoin, equivalent to over 746 sats per LQWD share. The Company currently has 22,930,909 shares outstanding, remains debt-free, and holds all Bitcoin reserves unencumbered.

"Our recent Bitcoin acquisitions underscore our commitment to a long-term strategy of accumulating Bitcoin as a core asset," said Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD. "LQWD was purpose-built for Bitcoin and Lightning Network, and we remain focused on capitalizing on the next frontier of opportunities emerging from this transformative technology."

LQWD is a Canadian-domiciled public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company is audited and publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LQWD, and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is advancing Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network - a second-layer solution that enables instant, low-cost transactions at scale. As the first public company dedicated to Lightning infrastructure, LQWD operates a network of enterprise-grade nodes designed to earn transaction fees and yield in support of network liquidity.

With a strategic Bitcoin treasury accumulation mandate and infrastructure positioned for scalability, LQWD offers investors unique exposure to both the long-term appreciation of Bitcoin and the emerging potential of Lightning-based payment technology.

For more information, please visit LQWD's corporate presentation and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

