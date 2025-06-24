London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CNS, as well as its communication and mobility subsidiary CANS, two of Thailand's most innovative technology solution providers. The transaction is expected to close in the summer of 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This strategic acquisition significantly enhances Gorilla's product portfolio and opens up new monetisation opportunities through a mobile-first AI-powered customer engagement infrastructure platform designed for distributed teams, telecom operators, call centres and public service agencies. This announcement marks another milestone in Gorilla's strategic expansion across Thailand and the broader Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. Building on a series of high-impact digital infrastructure and AI deployments, the Company continues to strengthen its regional presence through scalable, sovereign-aligned technology that addresses national priorities in public safety, smart cities and digital transformation. With growing demand for edge AI, cybersecurity and intelligent service platforms, Gorilla is well-positioned to become a foundational layer in Southeast Asia's next wave of innovation.

CNS and CANS, founded by CEO Praweena Saingam, have earned a reputation for building scalable, low-latency, CPU-optimised AI systems across video analytics, network defence and intelligent mobile platforms. With a client base of over 200 businesses and a nationwide network spanning all 77 Thai provinces, the companies bring immediate scale and deep operational know-how to Gorilla's strategy in Asian markets.

Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology, stated: "This is a strategic leap forward for Gorilla and for the advancement of AI in Asia. CNS and CANS are leaders in real-world deployment at scale, from public infrastructure to secure enterprise systems. The addition of its mobile-first engagement platform will allow us to offer an AI-powered customer engagement infrastructure solution that is future-ready, mobile-native and globally scalable. We see enormous recurring revenue potential, not just in Thailand but across Southeast Asia, Latin America and beyond."

Dr. Rajesh Natarajan, Chief Technology Officer of Gorilla, added: "Incorporating this mobility first, context-aware engagement platform into our portfolio significantly accelerates our roadmap. It gives us the tools to drive hyper-personalized, intelligent communication at the edge; across telcos, smart service providers, contact centres and government agencies; unlocking new levels of operational coordination and customer connection. This transaction positions Gorilla to address a multi-billion-dollar segment in customer engagement and operational coordination as we strengthen our portfolio towards creating Smarter and Safer Cities."

Praweena Saingam, Founder and CEO of CNS and CANS, commented: "We built CANS and CNS to solve problems at scale for Thai enterprises and government clients. Joining Gorilla gives our solutions scale and global reach. Together, we are creating intelligent, agile infrastructure that empowers teams and protects communities, whether in Bangkok, Bogotá or Berlin."

Expanding Gorilla's Product Portfolio

Gorilla will integrate CNS and CANS's collective field-tested products into its global platform, including mobility-first AI-powered engagement platform, alongside CPU-optimised edge AI software for video analytics and endpoint detection. Their 30-strong research and development centre will also support Gorilla's rollout of smart infrastructure projects across the region.

Addressable Market Opportunity

In Southeast Asia, the Edge AI, Video Analytics and Cybersecurity market is forecast to exceed $6.8 billion by 2027, according to International Data Corporation (IDC). Growth is expected to be fuelled by government investment in smart cities, transport digitisation and national digital infrastructure. Globally, the Video Analytics market is projected to reach $23.4 billion by 2030, while Edge AI is expected to surpass $66.5 billion in the same period, based on projections from Grand View Research.

Complementing these trends is the surging demand for intelligent, mobility-first customer engagement platforms. The global market for contact and customer engagement software is projected to reach $173.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.2 percent according to Precedence Research. Once the transaction is completed, Gorilla will be well positioned to capitalise on this growth, able to deliver real-time, secure and intelligent interaction infrastructure for telecom operators, distributed workforces, emergency services and enterprises navigating digital transformation.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about future revenues, our ability to attract the attention of customers and investors alike, Gorilla's ability to win additional projects and execute definitive contracts related thereto, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2025 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

