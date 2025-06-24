Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Announces Vision for Multi-modal Electric Mobility Ecosystem

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) ("Envirotech") today announced its bold vision to lead the future of electric mobility by integrating sustainable, American-assembled solutions across land, air, and sea, tapping into multiple multi-billion-dollar end markets.

As global demand for alternatives to carbon-heavy infrastructure continues to accelerate, Envirotech believes that it is well-positioned to deliver a unified ecosystem, driving clean-energy solutions in agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, and marine applications.

"Envirotech is building more than vehicles-we're creating a connected ecosystem that powers sustainable mobility across land, air, and sea," remarked Jason Maddox, President and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Envirotech. "We believe that our unified approach positions us to meet the growing demand for clean, American-made solutions while delivering long-term value to shareholders and communities."

Key Market Opportunities. Envirotech's ecosystem targets high-growth sectors, including:

Agricultural Drones: A U.S. market projected to reach $1.76 billion by 2030, driven by precision farming and automation.

Commercial & Industrial Drone Services: A global market projected to reach $58.4 billion market by 2030, encompassing infrastructure inspection, surveillance, logistics, and delivery.

Electric Watercraft: A U.S. market projected to exceed $1.28 billion by 2032, including personal and light commercial vessels with electric jet propulsion.

Growth Drivers and Strategic Initiatives. Envirotech's integrated platform is designed to maximize efficiency and scalability, with key developments including:

New revenue streams expected for 2025 that complement its core portfolio of electric buses, vans, and trucks, including potential opportunities with Department of Defense, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and United States Department of Agriculture.

A pipeline of strategic acquisitions under review to accelerate market entry.

Next Steps and Engagement. Envirotech will continue generating core revenue from its commercial EV portfolio-including electric buses, vans, and trucks, while projecting additional topline growth beginning in 2025 expected to result from strategic acquisitions.

Maddox continued, "Look forward to additional updates-including tangible details on product launches and commercial-stage operations- as we gear up to execute on our unique market positioning in the back half of the year."

Business owners, investors, and potential partners are invited to explore Envirotech's offerings at https://evtvusa.com/contact-evtv/.

ABOUT ENVIROTECH

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape by designing and manufacturing electric commercial vehicles that offer sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions. Committed to driving the future of mobility, Envirotech is pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability.

For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements in this press release about future plans, events, financial results, or performance are forward-looking and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Envirotech's business plans and strategy, potential strategic acquisitions, new revenue streams, projections of revenue and market opportunity, and expectations regarding its growth and advantages. While they are based on the current expectations and assumptions and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, Envirotech's ability to successfully execute on its business plans, competition within the targeted markets, the timing, cost and expected impact of strategic acquisitions, risks relating to operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing markets, Envirotech's ability to achieve expected synergies from its potential acquisitions, the availability of sources of capital to enable Envirotech to service its indebtedness and make anticipated investments, and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "will," "estimated," "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.

