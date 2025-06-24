

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Supreme Court has vacated a judicial order preventing the Department of Homeland Security from deporting criminal illegal aliens who are not wanted in their home country to third countries that have agreed to accept them.



The order, with a 6-3 majority, has cleared the way for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to send the eight criminals stranded at an American military base in Djibouti to South Sudan.



Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, 'The Supreme Court ruling is a victory for the safety and security of the American people.' 'DHS can now execute its lawful authority and remove illegal aliens to a country willing to accept them.'



In an order he issued in April, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy had ruled that the deportees must be given a chance to show potential risk of torture that they could face in the third country.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News