

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Qatar Airways has been named the World's Best Airline at Skytrax's World Airline Awards.



It is the ninth time that Qatar Airways is winning the title.



Qatar Airways also achieved the award in the World's Best Business Class category, while their Al Mourjan Garden Lounge was named the World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge.



The five times winner of the prestigious Airline of the Year award, Singapore Airlines ranks No. 2 this year. Singapore Airlines also took the honors for the World's Best Cabin Crew and their First Class Suites continue to dominate by winning the award as the World's Best First Class. In one of the most competitive global regions for airline service standards, Singapore Airlines also scooped the accolade for the Best Airline in Asia.



Cathay Pacific Airways moved up to third place, Emirates is ranked No 4 with ANA All Nippon Airways in fifth position, out of more than 325 airlines included in the survey results.



Taiwanese airline, STARLUX Airlines, won the award for the World's Most Improved Airline.



Canadian airline Air Transat was named the World's Best Leisure Airline for the third consecutive year.



ANA All Nippon Airways won the award for the World's Best Airport Services and for the Best Airline Staff Service in Asia.



AirAsia was the repeat winner of the World's Best Low-Cost Airline award, a title it has won each year since 2010. Scoot received a top award as the World's Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline.



German low-cost airline Eurowings was adjudged as the Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe.



Allegiant Air was named the Best Low-Cost Airline in North America while JetSMART was named the Best Low-Cost Airline in South America.



The award for the World's Most Family Friendly Airline was won by Lufthansa



Cathay Pacific received the award for the World's Best Inflight Entertainment.



Saudia was a winner of the Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East award.



Widely regarded as 'the Oscars of the aviation industry', the World Airline Awards were announced at a gala ceremony held at the Paris Air Show.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News