HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts Launches STAT10, Breakthrough CoQ10 and Nutrient Support Formulation for America's 40 Million Statin Users

New product dramatically expands Healthy Extracts' addressable market beyond general heart health to supporting the unmet needs of millions of existing statin users.

Clinically formulated to support nutrients inhibited by statins, addressing common side effects of muscle and joint pain, weakness and tiredness.

Ingredients shown in clinical research to support heart health and the vital nutrients inhibited by statins.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a leader in nutraceutical formulations and technological innovations, has launched STAT10, a breakthrough Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) formulation specifically designed to support the vital nutrients inhibited by statins and thereby alleviate the common side effects of muscle and joint pain, weakness and tiredness.

"If you take a statin, our new STAT10 is a must-have addition to your daily health regime," stated Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts. "STAT10 is clinically formulated to address the long unmet nutritional needs of millions of Americans who have been prescribed a statin to lower their cholesterol.

"This proprietary formulation of nutrients/ingredients is unlike any other product on the market today-it can be a life-changer for millions across the country and around the world."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 86 million adults in the U.S. have cholesterol levels that put them at risk for heart disease.Statins have become the most prescribed medication in the country for addressing this risk, with now more than 40 million Americans taking them daily, according to Stanford Medicine.

"After many years of research and development, our official commercial launch of STAT10 marks a significant expansion into a major new market segment for Healthy Extracts," noted Pitts. "Given the vast number of statin users, combined with the deep inroads our other heart health products have made with the medical community and direct consumers, we see STAT10 driving exponential growth for Healthy Extracts."

Statins are highly effective in managing high cholesterol, resulting in them becoming the cornerstone for heart health management for millions of Americans. They are known to block an enzyme in the liver that is responsible for producing cholesterol and can help the liver remove cholesterol from the bloodstream.

But statin's mechanism-of-action also blocks or depletes essential nutrients that are critical for overall health and well-being. This includes CoQ10, a substance vital for cellular energy production and antioxidant protection.

Multiple clinical studies have demonstrated that CoQ10 plays a central role in mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation, with several highlighting the beneficial effects of CoQ10 supplementation for cardiovascular health. The depletion of CoQ10 and other nutrients can lead to serious side effects, such as muscle pain, fatigue, and liver enzyme elevations.

STAT10 was created to effectively address these challenges and provide comprehensive nutritional support for statin users. The proprietary formulation includes these six specialized ingredients:

Unbiquinone

Omega-3s

Berberine

Bergamot BPF Gold®

Resveratrol

Vitamin C

This unique combination of ingredients is especially designed to be effective in supporting heart health. STAT10 synergizes with statins in a singular formulation at about the same price as many products which contain CoQ10 alone. It helps statin users live life to the fullest at just $69.95 for a month's supply.

The ingredients in STAT10 are highly recommended by Dr. Joel Kahn, a triple board-certified Interventional Cardiologist. Widely acclaimed as 'America's Healthy Heart Doc,' he has appeared on Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, Larry King Now, and The Joe Rogan Experience. He also hosts a popular video seminar, Dr. Talks, that helps people achieve their own best heart health.

"At my clinic, I encourage my patients to take these ingredients in order to naturally support the heart health nutrients that statins inhibit," explained Dr. Kahn. "The nutrients in STAT10, when taken in combination with statins, provide important synergistic benefits in just three tablets that are easy to take every day."

For the market roll out of STAT10, Healthy Extracts is using multiple platforms for educating and engaging existing and new customers, including direct-to-consumer, social media, and affiliate partnerships. The company also offers white-label options for doctors and healthcare providers who want to offer STAT10 to their statin patients.



"We expect our launch of this new product to benefit from our well-developed and diverse marketing channel which we have strategically invested in and built over many years," said Pitts. "This includes Amazon, where we have enjoyed great success and positive reviews with our other products."

The company recently reported record sales on Amazon and the achievement of a top three category ranking. Its Amazon "Subscribe & Save" customers have increased more than 81% over the past year.

STAT10 is vegan friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free with natural ingredients, and manufactured in the U.S. It is available today for purchase on trystat10.com and through affiliated healthcare providers.

To learn more about STAT10 and Healthy Extracts' other products, visit trystat10.com, bergametna.com and tryubn.com.

About Dr. Joel Kahn, Triple Board-Certified Cardiologist

Joel Kahn, M.D, FACC of Detroit, Michigan, is a practicing cardiologist, and a clinical professor of medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Michigan Medical School.

Known as "America's Healthy Heart Doc," Dr. Kahn has triple board certification in Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology. He was the first physician in the world to certify in Metabolic Cardiology with A4M/MMI at the University of South Florida. He founded the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity in Bingham Farms, Michigan.

Dr. Kahn has authored scores of publications in cardiology, including articles, book chapters and monographs. He has written numerous health articles and has more than six books in publication, including Your Whole Heart Solution, Dead Execs Don't Get Bonuses, The Plant Based Solution, and Lipoprotein(a): The Heart's Quiet Killer.

He has appeared on Dr. Phil, The Doctors Show, Dr. Oz, Larry King Now, The Joe Rogan Experience, and The Show hosted by Bassem Youssef. Dr. Kahn has been awarded a Health Hero award from Detroit Crain's Business.

About Healthy Extracts "Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for acquiring, developing, researching, patenting, marketing, and distributing plant-based nutraceuticals.

The company's subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit. This superfruit has the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

UBN's KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations, which have been designed to enhance brain activity, focus, headache and cognitive behavior, provide many sales and intellectual property licensing opportunities.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 13, 2025, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food & Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

STAT10, BergametNA, Bergamot BPF Gold®, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, UBN, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit and F4T® are trademarks and registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.

Company Contact

Duke Pitts, President

Healthy Extracts Inc.

Tel (720) 463-1004

Email contact

Investor Contact

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7554

Email contact

SOURCE: HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/healthy-extracts-launches-stat10tm-breakthrough-coq10-and-nutrien-1042326