Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Eric Sprott announces that, on June 23, 2025, 1,950,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Unigold Inc., held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 10% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to such expiry, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 22,400,000 Shares and 1,950,000 Warrants representing approximately 8.0% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 8.6% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the expiry of the Warrants, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 22,400,000 Shares representing approximately 8.0% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Warrant expiry combined with previous new share issuances by Unigold resulted in an ownership decrease, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 10.1% since the date of the last filing of an Early Warning Report and brings total holdings to under 10% on a non-diluted basis. As a result, Mr. Sprott and 2176423 Ontario Ltd., ceased to be insiders of Unigold.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256610

SOURCE: Eric Sprott