Affiliate of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners to Acquire FLSmidth Cement From FLSmidth & Co. A/S

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Pacific Avenue Capital Partners ("Pacific Avenue"), a Los Angeles-headquartered private equity firm focused on corporate carve-outs and other complex transactions in the middle market, announced today that an affiliate of Pacific Avenue has entered into an agreement to acquire FLSmidth Cement from FLSmidth & Co. A/S. FLSmidth Cement is a leading solutions provider for the cement production industry focused on providing aftermarket parts and services as well as new and replacement equipment to cement plants around the globe. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the Company has manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, and Asia, and its global installed base spans over 1,400 of the world's approximate 2,700 cement plants.

Building off its +140-year history, FLSmidth Cement's offerings and expertise span the cement value chain from entry to exit of the production plant. Specifically, the Company offers its customers a wide array of production equipment and software focused on traditional and green cement solutions including crushers, mills, kilns, feeders, loading systems, pneumatic conveyers, and automation controls. In addition, FLSmidth Cement offers a robust portfolio of aftermarket parts and services to support its long-standing customers throughout the entire equipment lifecycle.

Under Pacific Avenue's stewardship, FLSmidth Cement will focus its efforts on meeting the needs of and deepening its relationship with its customers and on executing several growth initiatives tied to cement production and adjacent industries.

"We are honored to be the trusted partner for FLSmidth Cement on this highly complex transaction. We strive to be the buyer of choice for corporate sellers, with the ability to seamlessly complete cross-border transactions. The Cement division is an excellent fit within our portfolio given our focus on acquiring market leading companies. We are impressed with the Company's ability to deliver innovative, mission-critical solutions to its longstanding customers, and look forward to providing the necessary resources to support continued growth and value creation in partnership with management." - Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue

"We are excited to acquire FLSmidth Cement, a global leader providing mission critical equipment and aftermarket solutions in the cement sector. The business has a rich history and strong brands including Fuller, Pfister, and Ventomatic. We believe that cement will continue to play a crucial role in global economic development, and that FLSmidth Cement's product innovation will play an important role in the decarbonization of the industry." - Jason Leach, Partner and Investment Committee Member of Pacific Avenue

J.P. Morgan served as the buy-side M&A advisor, McDermott Will & Emery served as the buy-side legal advisor, and KPMG provided buy-side accounting and tax services.

The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval from the relevant authorities.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a global private equity firm, headquartered in Los Angeles with an office in Paris. The Firm is focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. The Firm takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has more than $2.1 billion of Assets Under Management (AUM) as of March 31, 2025. The members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed over 120 transactions, including over 50 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries throughout their combined careers. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. The company enables its customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is its sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in its own operations by 2030. Visit www.fls.com.

Contact Information

