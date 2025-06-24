

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to near 2-week lows of 1.1626 against the euro, 1.3627 against the pound and 0.8082 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 1.1580, 1.3535 and 0.8132, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback slid to 6-day lows of 0.6516 and 0.6040 from early highs of 0.6471 and 0.5989, respectively.



The greenback dropped to a 5-day low of 144.85 against the yen and a 4-day low of 1.3708 against the Canadian dollar, from early highs of 145.94 and 1.3735, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.17 against the euro, 1.37 against the pound, 0.79 against the franc, 0.66 against the aussie, 0.61 against the kiwi, 143.00 against the yen and 1.35 against the loonie.



