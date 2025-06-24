Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiaries and Clients Have Successful Showing at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2025

CANNES, FR / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today announced its participation in several activations at last week's 2025 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France through its subsidiaries Always Alpha and The Door. Recognized as the 2025 Agency of the Year by Observer, Dolphin's agencies participated in panels and events and represented clients on the Croisette throughout the week of the conference, which focuses on celebrating creative minds in the advertising industry.

Always Alpha, Dolphin's talent management firm focused entirely on women's sports and athletes, had a large presence at this year's Cannes Lions. Co-founders Cosette Chaput, Allyson Felix and Wes Felix hosted an exclusive lunch in partnership with Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment on Tuesday at the Women's Sports Yacht Club, bringing together senior executives, athletes, and industry leaders shaping the industry. The trio were also featured panelists at the ADWEEK House for a conversation on what it really takes to move the needle in women's sports, from ownership to long-term investment, and how brands need to rethink the playbook. The message was clear: female athletes aren't just potential partners, they're strategic assets.

Later in the week, Always Alpha client and two-time Olympic gold medalist Kristen Faulkner joined an impressive group of legends at the Women's Sports Yacht Club for a discussion covering the total athlete journey, from preparation and resilience to mental health and wellness to building brands and entrepreneurial endeavors. At the same time, Allyson Felix hosted a fireside chat with basketball legend Candace Parker discussing careers highs, lows and lessons while navigating motherhood.

In a headline event examining the future of creative collaboration, Gabrielle Shirdan, Cannes juror and founder of Kitchen Table, joined forces with actress and singer Issa Rae. Together, they tackled critical topics-from building consumer trust in the age of AI to sustaining purpose-led partnerships in an increasingly automated world. Shirdan is one of several visionary clients represented by The Door's DISRPT division, which amplifies culture-shifting brands and leaders with bold, mission-driven strategies.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

ABOUT ALWAYS ALPHA

Always Alpha is a modern talent management firm fully focused on the limitless potential of women's sports. Founded by Olympic legend Allyson Felix, led by CEO Cosette Chaput and powered by Dolphin (NASDAQ: DLPN), the first-of-its-kind firm is designed to elevate athletes, broadcasters, coaches and change-makers who are breaking barriers, owning their voices and creating a better future on and off the field of play.

ABOUT THE DOOR

As an agency with fully-integrated branding, strategy, public relations, influencer, marketing, production, product development and social media capabilities, The Door is a dynamic team capable of solving any and every modern business challenge. Founded in 2008, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients, including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality, CPG, technology, and media entities. The Door is a proud subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ: DLPN). For more information, visit thedooronline.com or follow on LinkedIn or Instagram at @thedooronline.

Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-subsidiaries-and-clients-have-successful-showing-at-cannes-lions-festi-1042404