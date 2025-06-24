poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) and e-con Systems announced today that they have implemented control of poLight TLens tunable lens technology in the e-con Systems See3CAM Camera module platform. Featuring embedded tunable optics lens control function in the USB 3.0 based cameras, the prototype camera module delivers plug-and-play functionality accelerating design time for industrial and machine vision applications. A demo system will be available for private showings at automatica, June 24-27, 2025, in Munich, Germany. To schedule a meeting or view the demo, contact info@polight.com

poLight ASA debuts a TLens® M12-based camera system prototype with embedded control functionality with e-con Systems for industrial machine vision applications. Available for private showings at automatica 2025, the prototype camera module delivers plug-and-play functionality enabling design engineers to utilize tunable optics functionality in new machine vision applications.

Last month, poLight announced the development of its new line of M12 OTS focusing camera lens, based on the ultrafast (~1ms), ultralow power consuming (~1mW) TLens. These new lenses support 1/3" image sensors such as Sony's popular IMX900 sensor and enable design engineers to rapidly set and change object/focal distances to accommodate different scenarios. Embedding the M12 lens into the e-con Systems See3CAM platform with native lens control enables design engineers to utilize tunable optics functionality in new machine vision applications.

"This development is an important step in establishing a strong design ecosystem for industrial machine vision OEMs and furthering our commitment to off-the-shelf tunable optics," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "We are excited to work with industry leaders such as e-con Systems, advancing imaging innovation for 3D and AI robotic vision use cases."

"Our integration of poLight's TLens technology into the See3CAM platform gives OEMs a head start in developing next-gen industrial and AI robotics applications-with tunable focus, low latency, minimal power draw, and true plug-and-play functionality all in a ready-to-deploy camera module. We're happy to collaborate with poLight on this innovation, which reduces design complexity and accelerates time-to-market for our customers' product," said Prabu Kumar, Chief Technology Officer at e-con Systems.

The company anticipates M12 add-on lens products will be available in volume production in 1H 2026, in initially with three focal lengths:

6mm

13mm

19mm

poLight offers an evaluation kit which includes two M12 prototype lenses and a standard TLens evaluation kit, enabling easy control of the driver board via a USB connection to a PC or Mac computer. Design engineers who are interested in evaluating the e-con Systems See3CAM camera modules can order from e-con Systems at https://www.e-consystems.com/camera-modules/3mp-sony-pregius-imx900-global-shutter-camera-module.asp.

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's TLens enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Tønsberg, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com.

About e-con Systems

e-con Systems designs, develops, and manufactures OEM cameras. With 20+ years of experience and expertise in embedded vision, it focuses on delivering vision and camera solutions to industries such as retail, medical, industrial, mobility, agriculture, smart city, and more. e-con Systems' wide portfolio of products includes Time of Flight cameras, MIPI camera modules, GMSL cameras, USB 3.1 Gen 1 cameras, stereo cameras, GigE cameras, low light cameras, and more. Our cameras are currently embedded in over 350+ customer products, and we have shipped over 2 million cameras to the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and many other countries.

