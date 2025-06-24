Anzeige
WF Holding Limited: WF Holding Ltd announces entry into the digital cryptocurrency field

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WF Holding Ltd (stock code: WFF) officially announced its entry into the cryptocurrency sector and appointed Bull Coin Asset Management Limited as its industry consultant. The collaboration aims to assist with market research, technology assessment, and compliance strategy development. This move marks a significant step for WF Holding Ltd in blockchain technology innovation and the construction of a digital financial ecosystem. Moving forward, the company plans to leverage technological innovation, compliance operations, and ecosystem collaboration to drive the integration of digital assets with the real economy, creating long-term value for both shareholders and customers.

In light of the rapid growth of the cryptocurrency market and the widespread application of blockchain technology, WF Holding Ltd has decided to actively explore this emerging field to enhance the company's technological competitiveness and future growth potential. Bull Coin Asset Management Limited will provide the company with comprehensive support for subsequent business expansion efforts by utilizing its expertise in digital asset research and global resources

The company stated that "Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are reshaping global financial and business infrastructure. It is a necessary step for technological innovation and a strategic measure to respond to customer and market demand."

According to the research report, "2024-2029 China Cryptocurrency Industry Panorama Research and Development Forecast Report", provided by Zero Power, the cryptocurrency market is projected to exceed USD 10 trillion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. WF Holding Ltd's strategic layout is not only expected to seize industry opportunities, but also to promote the deep integration of blockchain technology with the real economy.

Investor/Media Inquiries:
Email: enquiry@winfung.com.my
Tel: +603-7847 1828

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wf-holding-ltd-announces-entry-into-the-digital-cryptocurrency-field-302489466.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
