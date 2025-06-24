Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2025 15:38 Uhr
Boehringer Ingelheim's 'Sailboat for Health' Brings Healthcare to Remote Greek Islands

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / We've all seen those idyllic scenes of picturesque Greek islands: fantastic fun in the sun on a hot summer's day. But what does it mean to live there in the cold and grey of winter? What happens when temporary healthcare facilities return to the mainland for the offseason? Particularly for those with a health condition that needs regular attention? For patients with diabetes, access to healthcare can be a daunting challenge.

Boehringer Ingelheim Greece, alongside its partners, is addressing this issue with the 'Sailboat for Health' initiative. This floating medical facility embarks on annual voyages to deliver essential healthcare services to isolated islands.

By providing screenings, treatments, and education, the Sailboat for Health aims to help enable islanders to manage their health without needing to leave the island.

Since its inception, the initiative has supported about 50 islands, offering over 700 medical appointments in 2023 alone.

With ongoing support from local NGOs and medical associations, Boehringer aims to help make a positive impact on the lives of those living on remote islands, ensuring they receive the care they need and deserve.

Find out more and explore other stories on?Imagine: our sustainability story hub, where we share our commitment to sustainability and what we are doing to create a positive impact for humans, animals and our planet.

