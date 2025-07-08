Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1888 | ISIN: DEXXXXXXX122 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
08.07.2025 11:36 Uhr
253 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ArisGlobal: Boehringer Ingelheim Harnesses GenAI to Transform Case Intake with LifeSphere NavaX

Global Biopharma Leader Streamlines Pharmacovigilance with 90% Data Accuracy and Enhanced Efficiency

BOSTON, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, an AI-first technology company at the forefront of life sciences and creator of LifeSphere®, today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim has implemented LifeSphere® NavaX, unlocking new levels of automation and efficiency across its global safety operations.

ArisGlobal Logo

As part of Boehringer's broader digital transformation strategy, the organization is now leveraging NavaX-powered Advanced Intake to process individual case safety reports (ICSRs). The solution's application of GenAI and Dynamic Data Extraction technologies is delivering tangible results: within weeks of deployment, case forms are being processed with up to 90% average data extraction accuracy - reducing manual effort despite quality control steps and accelerating timelines.

The successful implementation of NavaX marks the next milestone in Boehringer's journey to modernize pharmacovigilance through scalable, AI-powered automation. By streamlining case intake and reducing manual effort, the solution allows safety teams to focus on higher-value activities such as medical review and benefit-risk analysis.

"Our mission in pharmacovigilance is to ensure patient safety while continuously improving efficiency and quality," said Dr. Robert Buchberger, Head of Patient Safety and Pharmacovigilance at Boehringer Ingelheim. "By going live with LifeSphere NavaX, we are unlocking the potential of AI and automation to transform how our teams process cases-scaling faster, more flexibly and with greater accuracy. This partnership supports our long-term vision to create a future-ready safety organization."

"This go-live is more than a technology milestone-it's a powerful example of how global pharma leaders can operationalize GenAI to build scalable, intelligent pharmacovigilance ecosystems," said Steve Nuckols, Chief Customer Officer at ArisGlobal. "Boehringer Ingelheim is a valued innovation partner, and we are proud to support their vision with LifeSphere NavaX now and in the future."

NavaX is ArisGlobal's cognitive computing engine, powering all AI-products across the LifeSphere® Unify platform. In safety, its advanced automation capabilities enable life sciences organizations to meet growing regulatory demands, improve compliance, and increase operational agility. Boehringer's implementation reflects a growing trend among top-tier pharmaceutical companies using NavaX to modernize safety operations through scalable, AI-enabled automation.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal, an AI-first technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn. www.arisglobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1510670/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boehringer-ingelheim-harnesses-genai-to-transform-case-intake-with-lifesphere-navax-302499985.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.