

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG), Tuesday announced its board's decision to proceed with construction of CCL Midscale Trains 8 & 9. CCL Midscale Trains 8 & 9 adjacent to the Corpus Christi Stage 3 Project.



The move also includes two midscale trains with an expected total liquefaction capacity of over 3 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas and other debottlenecking infrastructure.



Additionally, the company shared an update of its run-rate LNG production outlook, reflecting an increase in the combined liquefaction capacity across the Cheniere platform at Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi by over 10% to over 60 mtpa inclusive of CCL Midscale Trains 8 & 9, CCL Stage 3.



Further, the company is developing further brownfield liquefaction capacity expansions at both the Corpus Christi and Sabine Pass terminals, which is expected to grow its LNG platform to up to approximately 75 mtpa of capacity by the early 2030s



In the pre-market hours, LNG is trading at $233.50, up 0.46 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News