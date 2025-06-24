

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ride-hailing and delivery platform Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Waymo LLC, announced Tuesday the launch of the Waymo autonomous and all-electric ride-hailing services in Atlanta exclusively through the UberX.



Starting today, riders who request an UberX, Comfort, or Comfort Electric on the Uber app could be matched with a Waymo fully autonomous all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicle - at no additional cost. The rider will have the option to accept it or switch to a non-AV ride.



Once the Waymo vehicle arrives, riders can unlock the doors, open the trunk, and start the trip - all from their familiar Uber app. Riders will also have access to 24/7 customer support on the app and in-car screen.



At launch, riders will be able to travel across 65 square miles of Atlanta - from Downtown to Buckhead to Capitol View - with plans to expand in the future.



Uber customers in Atlanta who are excited about riding in a Waymo vehicle can boost their chances of getting matched by opting in via the Ride Preferences section of their Uber app under Settings.



In Austin, where Waymo rides are also exclusively available on Uber, there are now 100 Waymo vehicles on the platform. Customers have been rating their Waymo trips, on average, as 4.9 stars in Austin.



