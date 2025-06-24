Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.06.2025
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 16:54 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ascot Group: Ascot Appoints Steven Goldman to Global Head of Distribution

Seasoned executive joins the company to strengthen client service across operating platforms.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascot today announced the appointment of Steven Goldman as Global Head of Distribution, reporting to Jonathan Zaffino, Group CEO and President. Steven will join Ascot on July 7, 2025, and will be based in Stamford, CT.

Steven Goldman

In this newly created role, Steven will develop, lead, and execute upon Ascot's global distribution strategy, supporting the company's mission to be a perfect partner for a less-than-perfect world by delivering optimal service to its trading partners.

Steven is a seasoned leader in the insurance industry with more than 25 years of experience providing exceptional service and solutions to global clients. He joins Ascot from CNA, where he most recently served as President, Global Management & Professional Liability, responsible for the overall management of the company's Affinity, Financial Lines and Healthcare business units. Prior to that, he served as Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Financial Lines, where he oversaw a $3.5B book of business across large and middle markets and had responsibility for retail distribution and matrix responsibility for wholesale distribution for relevant product lines. He began his insurance career underwriting transactional risk products at AIG.

"With the introduction of this role, Ascot is strengthening our commitment to best-in-class service, expanding our global market presence and deepening our long-standing relationships with existing broker partners," commented Jonathan Zaffino. "Steve is both highly attuned to the risk challenges our specialty clients face in an increasingly volatile world and brings a tremendous track record of successful industry leadership to Ascot. I, together with the Global Executive Team, look forward to working with Steve as we continue to focus on delivering clarity, alignment and exceptional service and support to our valued trading partners across our operating platforms in the U.S., UK and Bermuda."

About Ascot Group

Ascot is a leading global insurance, reinsurance, and underwriting services group with over 20 years of consistency and stability, and a diverse insurance product portfolio. US insurance company affiliates within the Ascot Group are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best Company.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717888/Steven_Goldman_Headshot_2025_ID_84f37d2b1659.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686887/Ascot_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascot-appoints-steven-goldman-to-global-head-of-distribution-302489824.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
