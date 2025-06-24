Main results are:

successful scale up from animal to human device for First-In-Human study

in vitro and in vivo maturation after encapsulation of immature stem cell-derived islets in AdoShell

and maturation after encapsulation of immature stem cell-derived islets in AdoShell sustained long-term in vivo function and efficacy of stem cell-derived islets encapsulated in AdoShell

Regulatory News:

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity (the "Company"), today announced the presentation of the latest preclinical data from its innovative AdoShell technology platform at ADA IPITA Scientific Conferences Highlight Scalability and Good Translation of AdoShell from Human Islets to Stem Cell-Derived Islets.

AdoShell is designed to implant human pancreatic islets from deceased donors or stem cell-derived islets cell to cure type 1 diabetes without immunosuppression.

Adocia preclinical data presented at the International Pancreas and Islet Transplant Association (IPITA) 2025 World Congress, held in Pisa, Italy, June 15-18, 2025, was titled "AdoShell, a non-fibrotic encapsulation system for human islet transplantation without immunosuppression". After implanting AdoShell containing human islets in mice, C-peptide secretion increased during the first two weeks to reach a therapeutic dose (707±218 pM) that was maintained in 100% of mice until explantation after more than 2 months. Moreover, AdoShell Human Islets was shown to regulate mice glycemia to human levels. In vitro, explants showed a maintained viability and glucose-responsive insulin secretion. This presentation also highlights that AdoShell has been successfully scaled-up to embark the human dose of islets for a first clinical application.

The Adocia presentation at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions, held in Chicago, USA, June 20-23, 2025, titled "AdoShell, a non-fibrotic encapsulation system enables stem cell-derived islets in vivo maturation for T1DM treatment", focused on the application of AdoShell to stem cell-derived islets (SCDI). Encapsulation of SCDI in AdoShell maintained viability, proliferation state and secretion of insulin similar to non-encapsulated SCDI. AdoShell permits the maturation of immature SCDI both in vitro and in vivo. Finally, AdoShell enables long-term function and efficacy of SCDI in mice for at least 24 weeks.

"As seen at IPITA and ADA, the field of cell therapy to cure type 1 diabetes is very active, with an emphasis on promising results achieved with stem cell-derived islets in several clinical centers. AdoShell provides solutions to important remaining limitations: containment of these cells allowing their retrievability and removal of lifelong immunosuppressive treatment. With these latest results, we believe that AdoShell could unlock the potential of stem cell-derived islets to treat a larger population safely and effectively." commented Dr. Rosy Eloy, Chief Medical Officer of Adocia.

Preparatory work to submit a clinical trial application to the regulator for AdoShell with human islets for 2025 remains on track.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The Company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining different hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoGel, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 29, 2025, available at www.adocia.com Those risks include uncertainties inherent in Adocia's short- or medium-term working capital requirements, in research and development, future clinical data, analyses and the evolution of economic conditions, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates, which could impact the Company's short-term financing requirements and its ability to raise additional funds.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia at this time. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250624737315/en/

Contacts:

Adocia

Olivier Soula

CEO

contactinvestisseurs@adocia.com

+33 (0)4 72 610 610

www.adocia.com

Ulysse Communication

Adocia Press Investor Relations

Bruno Arabian

Nicolas Entz

adocia@ulysse-communication.com

+ 33 (0)6 87 88 47 26