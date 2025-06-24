Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Fuels BCN's Voice Platform Surge with Strategic Capacity Expansion

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that BCN, a U.S.-based managed network and technology solutions provider, has made a significant strategic investment to expand the capacity of its IP Voice services.

BCN's Cloud Voice services, built on Crexendo's award-winning NetSapiens® platform are designed to help businesses transition from outdated TDM infrastructure to modern, scalable communications. This latest expansion reflects not only the accelerating demand for its IP-enabled solutions including UCaaS, Call Center, SIP trunking, and POTS replacement, but also reflects the strength of BCN's long-standing partnership with Crexendo.

"Our momentum in the cloud voice space-driven by high adoption of our POTS Replacement solutions-continues to exceed expectations," said Julian Jacquez, BCN President and COO. "This latest capacity expansion ensures we are equipped to support that growth while maintaining the high level of performance and reliability our customers and partners expect. Crexendo remains an ideal technology partner, and we're proud to continue scaling our voice platform with their support," he added.

"BCN continues to be a powerful example of what happens when vision, execution, and the right platform align," said Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo. "Their ongoing investment in the NetSapiens platform reflects one of our core beliefs: when service providers are given the freedom to innovate-without per-seat constraints-they unlock entirely new opportunities for growth. At Crexendo, our mission is to fuel that kind of transformation. We're proud to support BCN's journey and to serve as the technology partner behind their continued success in delivering modern, cloud-based voice solutions."

The Crexendo-BCN partnership remains a cornerstone of both companies' commitment to delivering powerful, flexible, and future-ready voice solutions to customers across the U.S. and beyond. With increased platform capacity, BCN is now even better positioned to support its nationwide network of technology advisors of larger multi-location business customers seeking to modernize their voice networks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About BCN

As a Managed Network and Technology Solutions Provider since 1994, BCN delivers customized solutions that fuel growth, enhance security, and simplify complexity. Our experts guide you to the right technology, then help you secure, manage, and monitor it, ensuring seamless connectivity and performance. With hundreds of industry partnerships and an unwavering commitment to exceptional customer care, we provide the simplicity of one provider, one bill, and one portal to manage all services across multiple locations. As a privately held company, BCN serves a growing roster of customers nationally and internationally, delivering best-in-class solutions backed by personalized service and unmatched support. For more information, visit http://www.bcntele.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include Crexendo (i) believing BCN continues to be a powerful example of what happens when vision, execution, and the right platform align; (ii) believing when service providers are given the freedom to innovate-without per-seat constraints-they unlock entirely new opportunities for growth; (iii) providing powerful, flexible, and future-ready voice solutions to customers across the U.S. and beyond.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

