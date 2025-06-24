EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of the date of the notice of the Mixed General Meeting on 25 June 2025

Paris, 24 June 2025

Exail Technologies published on June 6 the information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares constituting its capital as of June 4, 2025, the date of publication of the notice of its General Meeting in the BALO. An error concerning the number of shares held in treasury slipped into this publication. As a result, the company provides the corrected information below as well as an update as of June 23, 2025, reflecting changes in the number of voting rights since June 4, 2025.

As of June 4, 2025

Date Number of shares comprising the capital Theoretical voting rights Exercisable voting rights* 04/06/2025 17,424,747 24,977,760 24,523,628

*The number of exercisable voting rights is calculated excluding shares deprived of voting rights. The 454,132 treasury shares held by Exail Technologies as of June 4, 2025, are thus excluded.

As of June 23, 2025

Date Number of shares comprising the capital Theoretical voting rights Exercisable voting rights* 23/06/2025 17,424,747 25,045,704 24,591,572

*The number of exercisable voting rights is calculated excluding shares deprived of voting rights. The 454,132 treasury shares held by Exail Technologies as of June 23, 2025, are thus excluded.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with strong vertical integration across its fields. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for underwater mine countermeasures, and inertial navigation systems using cutting-edge fiber optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and safety for its civilian and military clients operating under harsh conditions, generating revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company primarily generates revenue in the defense sector but also serves civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and the OTCQX trading market (EXALF). The company is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their respective fields. It is also included in the MSCI Global Small Caps index

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts : Investors Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

