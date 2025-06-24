

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The International Atomic Energy Agency's Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has welcomed the ceasefire announcement in the Iran-Israel conflict and stressed the need for a resumption of the IAEA's safeguards verification work in the country following a 12-day military conflict that severely damaged several of its nuclear sites.



In a letter to Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Abbas Araghchi, Director General Grossi also proposed that they meet soon.



'Resuming cooperation with the IAEA is key to a successful diplomatic agreement to finally resolve the dispute over Iran's nuclear activities. I've written to Foreign Minister Araghchi stressing the importance of us working together and proposing to meet soon,' he said in a press release Tuesday.



IAEA inspectors have remained in Iran throughout the conflict and are ready to start working as soon as possible, going back to the country's nuclear sites and verifying the inventories of nuclear material, he added.



'Based on the data available to us, the IAEA can provide assurances that there has been no radiological impact to the population and the environment in neighboring countries. Crucially in terms of nuclear safety, Iran's research and power reactors were not targeted,' Grossi said.



