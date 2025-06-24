

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The loonie dropped to more than a 2-month low of 1.5946 against the euro and near 2-week lows of 105.46 against the yen and 0.8933 against the aussie, off its early highs of 1.5875, 106.46 and 0.8865, respectively. The next possible support for the currency is seen around 1.61 against the euro, 103.00 against the yen and 0.91 against the aussie.



