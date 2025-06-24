Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTC Pink: GEGCF) (FSE: GI8) (the "Company" or "NatBridge") announces that further to its news release of May 13, 2025, the Company is extending the closing date of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of up to 7,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering, with a potential over-allotment of up to 20% at the Company's discretion, will be subject to Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") acceptance. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of twelve months from the closing date.

The Company has been waiting for final documents and funds from a number of subscribers who have expressed firm interest in the placement. In addition, the name change announcement and name and symbol changes recently becoming effective have led investors and their financial representatives to reach out to the Company for clarification on the documents and funding, causing delays in coordinating the closing.

The Company may pay a finder's fee in cash, common shares and/or warrants of the Company to eligible parties in connection with the Offering and in compliance with applicable securities laws. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for ongoing working capital requirements as well as acquisition and due diligence costs associated with pending transactions to acquire additional resource deposits for tokenization.

The Company also announces that it started trading under its new name "NatBridge Resources Ltd." and new trading symbol "NATB" on the CSE at the open of markets on Monday, June 23, 2025.

The securities referred to herein will not be or have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About NatBridge Resources Ltd.

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTC Pink: GEGCF) (FSE: GI8) is a publicly traded Canadian company, also listed in the United States and Germany, leading the gold resource supply side of NatGold Digital Ltd.'s revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold mining ecosystem. This innovative approach redefines how gold's value is captured through tokenization - eliminating extraction and its environmental, social, and financial costs through a blockchain-powered, eco-friendly digital mining process.

NatBridge's strategy is uniquely focused on the supply side of the NatGold ecosystem. By acquiring gold resources that qualify as Certified NatGold Resources, in accordance with NatGold Digital's strict token certification standards, NatBridge is establishing itself as a key player in this transformative industry - operating at the intersection of three major global investment trends: gold, ESG investing, and the tokenization of real-world assets.

For more information, visit www.greateaglegold.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the acquisition of NI 43-101 gold resources, the ability to digitally mine NatGold coins, the viability of the NatGold tokenization and monetization ecosystem, and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements with respect to NatBridge's proposed operations, acquiring and developing gold resources and their tokenization, and the receipt of required approvals. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward- looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of NatBridge to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development and operation of NatBridge's projects, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in NatBridge's required securities filings on SEDAR+. Although NatBridge has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward- looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

