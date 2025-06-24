

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study, shared at the European Academy of Neurology's annual meeting, explored the effects of frequent nightmares on a person's biological aging and longevity.



'Given how common and modifiable nightmares are, they should be taken far more seriously as a public health concern,' lead author Dr. Abidemi Otaiku noted.



For the study, researchers looked into how often both adults and children had nightmares over up to 19 years. They also examined how quickly their bodies were aging by measuring their telomeres, the tiny protective ends on DNA strands that are akin to the plastic tips on shoelaces. Shorter telomeres mean the body is aging faster.



The study found that people who regularly had nightmares aged faster. Adults who had nightmares every week were over three times more likely to die before the age of 70 compared to those who rarely had nightmares. The faster aging explained about 40 percent of the increased risk of early death.



'Our sleeping brains cannot distinguish dreams from reality,' Otaiku explained.



'That's why nightmares often wake us up sweating, gasping for breath, and with our hearts pounding - because our fight-or-flight response has been triggered,' he continued. 'This stress reaction can be even more intense than anything we experience while awake.'



This connection between frequent nightmares and faster aging was seen across all groups, no matter their age, gender, mental health, or background.



'Nightmares lead to prolonged elevations of cortisol, a stress hormone closely linked to faster cellular aging. For those who frequently experience nightmares, this cumulative stress may significantly impact the aging process,' Otaiku warned.



'Additionally, nightmares disrupt both sleep quality and duration, impairing the body's essential overnight cellular restoration and repair,' Otaiku added. 'The combined effects of chronic stress and disrupted sleep likely contribute to the accelerated aging of our cells and bodies.'



The study also showed that nightmares were a stronger warning sign of early death than other well-known risks like obesity, smoking, poor diet, or not getting enough exercise. Even people who had nightmares just once a month showed signs of faster aging and were more likely to die early than those who rarely had them.



'The good news is that nightmares can be prevented and treated,' Otaiku advised. 'Simple measures like avoiding scary movies, maintaining good sleep hygiene, managing stress and seeking treatment for anxiety or depression can be effective.'



