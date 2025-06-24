Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of New CEO, President, CMO, and Board Chairman

Strategic Leadership Overhaul Positions Arsenal Digital Holdings for Accelerated Growth Across Energy, Finance, and Enterprise Sectors

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ADHI), a diversified platform company focused on innovation across energy, financial services, and enterprise growth sectors, today announced the appointment of a new executive leadership team and the expansion of its Board of Directors.

Arsenal has appointed Todd A. Bass, as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bass brings extensive expertise in legal, financial, and M&A strategy, including advisory roles with family offices, private companies, and institutional investors. His background in succession planning, estate strategy, and complex financial structures positions him to lead Arsenal's next phase of growth.

Russell Houle has been named President. Mr. Houle is a seasoned business strategist with deep experience in operational efficiency, tax strategy, and organizational scaling. His leadership track record spans over two decades, including roles at Best Financial Partners and multiple private ventures.

Joining the leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer is Ian Lahde, a financial strategist with a strong background in tax mitigation, estate planning, and legacy structuring for high-net-worth individuals. Mr. Lahde previously served in key engineering and logistics roles at Lockheed Martin and most recently led the advanced markets division at Best Financial Partners.

Randall Eddington, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer, has stepped down from his executive role to focus full-time on his responsibilities with Blackrock Midstream. The company thanks Mr. Eddington for his service and leadership.

Ryan Messer, former CEO, has assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer and will continue to serve as Executive Director on the Board of Directors. Mr. Messer will lead operational execution and investor engagement as Arsenal advances its strategic initiatives.

Arsenal is also pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Mandel as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Mandel brings extensive leadership experience and strategic oversight from his work with family offices and innovative financial platforms. His appointment underscores the company's commitment to disciplined governance and forward-looking growth.

"This is a defining moment for Arsenal," said Ryan Messer, COO and Executive Director. "The addition of such a high-caliber leadership team and Board Chairman reflects our commitment to building a transparent, innovative, and execution-driven enterprise across multiple verticals."

This announcement marks the first in a series of planned communications to provide transparency and detail around Arsenal's business model, strategic priorities, and leadership vision.

About Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc.

Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ADHI) is a multi-sector platform company developing and acquiring businesses at the intersection of energy, finance, and digital transformation. The company is focused on unlocking enterprise value through operational excellence, capital innovation, and sector-focused strategy.

