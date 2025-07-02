Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. Announces Strategic Business Plan, Engages Securities Counsel and Accounting Firm in Preparation for Uplisting

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ADHI) ("Arsenal" or the "Company"), a diversified platform company focused on energy, financial services, and enterprise growth, today announced the initiation of key strategic measures to enhance corporate transparency, regulatory readiness, and long-term shareholder value.

As part of these efforts, the Company has engaged Donald R. Keer, a seasoned securities attorney, to advise on compliance strategy and regulatory alignment as Arsenal evaluates a path to uplist onto a national stock exchange. Additionally, the Company has retained Irvine Tax Group as its new accounting firm. Irvine will lead Arsenal's accounting efforts and coordinate with the prospective PCAOB-registered auditors to complete a full financial audit in the near term.

"This is a pivotal moment in Arsenal's transformation," said Todd Bass, Chief Executive Officer of Arsenal. "We're building a platform that values compliance, scalability, and investor confidence. These strategic moves mark the beginning of our next phase of disciplined expansion."

Jordan Mandel, Chairman of the Board, added, "We are creating a platform for sustainable value creation. With the right leadership, partners, and governance structure, Arsenal is prepared to execute across multiple verticals with clarity and accountability."

Arsenal's three-pillar business model focuses on:

Energy - Investments in traditional and transitional energy infrastructure are aligned with the growing demands of data centers and grid support

Financial Services - Advanced tax, succession, and capital strategies for high-net-worth individuals and business owners

Enterprise Growth - Acquisition and development of high-margin, scalable businesses with differentiated market positions

Weekly updates and disclosures are planned throughout the next several weeks as the Company provides increased visibility into its strategic roadmap and execution milestones.

About Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc.

Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ADHI) is a Houston-based platform company advancing innovation across energy, financial services, and enterprise growth. The Company's acquisition of Blackrock Midstream, a natural gas processing and infrastructure company, established Arsenal's presence in the energy sector with immediate operational scale. For fiscal year 2024, Blackrock Midstream generated over $67 million in revenue, reinforcing Arsenal's position as a revenue-generating energy platform. Arsenal is led by a seasoned executive team and supported by an independent Board of Directors, is committed to disciplined growth and transparent stakeholder relationships.

