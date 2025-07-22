Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc.: Mandel Innovation Fund Announces Strategic Investment in Arsenal Digital Holdings to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / The Mandel Innovation Fund ("MIF"), the venture investment arm of the Mandel Family Office, today announced a strategic investment in Arsenal Digital Holdings ("Arsenal Digital"), providing growth capital to fuel the company's expansion and strengthen its market leadership.

Arsenal Digital Holdings is a diversified holding company with strong and growing revenues from its oil and gas operations. The company is leveraging these resources to pursue new opportunities through a multi-vertical focus which includes energy, financial services, and enterprise growth… positioning itself as a forward-looking public company with a robust and scalable business model.

Strategic Partnership for Growth

The Mandel Innovation Fund identified Arsenal Digital as an undervalued public company with exceptional potential. Through negotiated stock purchase agreements with management, MIF is providing capital to accelerate Arsenal's initiatives, including new revenue streams, enhanced shareholder communications, and operational growth strategies. Jason Mandel, Founder of the Mandel Family Office, commented:

"Arsenal Digital's management team has demonstrated remarkable vision and execution capability. Our investment is more than capital; it is a partnership to amplify their growth, unlock hidden value, and help them achieve market leadership in their sectors."

About Arsenal Digital Holdings

Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ADHI) is a diversified public holding company with a strong foundation in the oil and gas sector. The company generates consistent revenues from its traditional energy operations and is strategically reinvesting these resources to pursue additional growth opportunities.

Arsenal Digital's business model focuses on acquiring and developing companies that can deliver long-term value to shareholders. Led by an experienced management team with expertise in energy markets, corporate development, and public company operations, Arsenal Digital is committed to disciplined growth, operational excellence, and enhancing shareholder value through strategic acquisitions and business development initiatives.

About Mandel Innovation Fund

The Mandel Innovation Fund is a limited partnership providing investors access to high-growth private and public companies across defense technology, financial services, energy, and space exploration. MIF specializes in identifying emerging leaders and undervalued opportunities, employing proprietary risk mitigation and structuring strategies to drive growth while protecting downside risk.

About Mandel Family Office

Founded in 1999 by Jason Mandel, the Mandel Family Office provides comprehensive wealth management services, including legal structure advisory, tax strategy, risk management, and innovative asset management solutions. Its Innovation Fund invests in companies with explosive growth potential while employing strategies that reduce risk and enhance value for clients.

The Mandel Family Office has evolved over the past 25 years to serve the multifaceted needs of its founder, his family, and a select group of clients. This multi-family office provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to enhance, preserve, and grow client wealth through proactive, strategic solutions.

