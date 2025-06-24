Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been recognized in TIME's list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies, ranking 20th. The list, now in its second year and published in collaboration with market research company Statista, highlights the top 500 companies that embed sustainability into their core strategies.

"We are honored to be named to TIME's list of the 2025 World's Most Sustainable Companies for the second consecutive year," said Mauro Atalla, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Trane Technologies. "Our inclusion on this prestigious list underscores our dedication to driving sustainable growth for ourselves and our customers and making a lasting positive impact on our planet."

Since 2019, Trane Technologies has reduced customer carbon emissions by 237 million metric tons, on track to meet its Gigaton Challenge goal of reducing one gigaton (or one billion metric tons) of customer carbon emissions by 2030. Last year, the company introduced 190 new products, including a major portfolio update featuring refrigerants with lower global warming potential (GWP).

Trane Technologies is widely recognized as a leader in sustainability, integrating sustainable practices into the company's core strategy and throughout its global operations as it progresses toward its 2030 Sustainability Commitments. The company is dedicated to developing industry-leading climate solutions for customers worldwide, including innovative, energy-efficient products and solutions that help customers achieve their sustainability goals while improving their bottom line by reducing energy use, carbon emissions, and operational costs.

The company is also acknowledged for its industry-leading transparency, credibility, and accountability, having recently received several additional recognitions for climate action. Trane Technologies ranked in the top ten of Corporate Knights' inaugural Europe 50 list and was featured on the Financial Times' list of Europe's Climate Leaders for the fifth consecutive year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our sustainability commitments and the anticipated impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

