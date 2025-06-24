

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.65 billion, or $6.88 per share. This compares with $1.47 billion, or $5.94 per share, last year.



Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.46 billion or $6.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to $22.2 billion from $22.1 billion last year.



FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.65 Bln. vs. $1.47 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.88 vs. $5.94 last year. -Revenue: $22.2 Bln vs. $22.1 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.40 to $4.00



