Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Antanas Guoga, Chair and director of HYLQ Strategy Corp. (the "Company"), announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") regarding the acquisition of an aggregate of 15,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company through the facilities of the CSE (collectively, the "Transaction").

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, Mr. Guoga held an aggregate of 1,364,625 Common Shares and 321,500 stock options, representing approximately 10.34% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 12.48% on a partially diluted basis. Upon completion of the Transaction, Mr. Guoga held an aggregate of 1,379,625 Common Shares and 321,500 stock options, representing approximately 10.46% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 12.53% on a partially diluted basis.

Mr. Guoga has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

