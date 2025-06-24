Global Education Communities Corp: Education Mega Centre Secures Development Permit Approval

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Global Education Communities Corp. ("GECC" or the "Company") (TSX:GEC)(OTCQB:GECSF) is pleased to announce that its flagship joint venture project, GEC Education Mega Centre® ("EMC"), located in Surrey, British Columbia, has received both rezoning and development permit approvals. The approvals were granted during the City Council meeting held on Monday, June 23, 2025, subject to finalizing all applicable documents.

About the GEC Education Mega Centre®

Strategically located at the core of Surrey's growing education hub, EMC offers exceptional accessibility:

Within 100 metres of Surrey Central SkyTrain Station and the forthcoming Simon Fraser University Medical School

150 metres from Simon Fraser University (Surrey Campus) and Kwantlen Polytechnic University (Surrey Central Campus)

Less than 2 kilometres from Douglas College (Surrey), Sprott Shaw College (Surrey), and the planned University of British Columbia (Surrey Campus)

Approximately 7.6 km from Douglas College (New Westminster) and 7.7 km from the Justice Institute of BC

The approved development envisions a 49-storey mixed-use tower comprising:

One level of retail space

Two levels of commercial space (preleased to GECC subsidiary institutions)

Three levels of market rental units for education sector staff working for GECC's partner schools

Forty-three levels of fully furnished, student-centric market rental units housing up to 1,380 residents

Consistent with the GEC® operating model, rental suites will include full furnishings, regular housekeeping, enhanced security, and access to a variety of amenities such as an e-library, video conferencing rooms, fitness centre, quiet lounge, coffee shop, games room, and computer labs.

Importantly, a portion of the market rental units will be reserved for faculty and staff of GECC's educational partners, providing convenient, secure accommodations within walking distance of campus facilities. Currently, none of the 14 post-secondary institutions located in Surrey offer student or staff housing - making EMC a unique and timely solution to an urgent need.

View project renderings here: https://gechq.com/gallery/gec-education-mega-center/

About GECC, a Leader in Education and Student Housing:

Since 1994, GECC has established itself as a leading player in the Canadian education and student housing sector, serving both domestic and international markets. GECC offers a comprehensive range of services, encompassing business and language colleges, student-centric rental apartments, recruitment services for educational opportunities, and a network of campuses and offices across 40 locations.

Through its subsidiaries, GECC provides a holistic educational experience for over 10,000 students annually. These subsidiaries include established institutions like Sprott Shaw College (founded in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College, and CIBT. These subsidiaries offer programs covering healthcare, business, and technology.

GECC also addresses student housing needs through its subsidiary, Global Education City Holdings Inc. ("GECH"). GECH focuses on developing and managing student-centric rental apartments and education super-centres in Metro Vancouver, boasting a portfolio exceeding $1.3 billion, including operational properties and projects under development.

GECC also owns Global Education Alliance Inc. ("GEA"), a subsidiary that specializes in placing students in elite North American schools and universities, and Irix Design, a leading design and media communication company based in Vancouver, Canada.

Visit GECC online at www.GEChq.com and www.GECliving.com to explore our services and watch our corporate video.

Toby Chu

Chairman, President & CEO

Global Education Communities Corp.

Investor Relations Contact: 1-604-871-9909 extension 319 or | Email: info@GEChq.com

