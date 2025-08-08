Global Education Communities Corp: GECC Completes the Sale of Sprott Shaw College to BPP Education

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Global Education Communities Corp. (TSX:GEC)(OTCQB:GECSF) ("GECC" or the "Company") today announced that, further to its news release of July 7, 2025, it has completed the sale of its subsidiary, Sprott Shaw College Corp. ("SSCC"), to BPP Education Group based in the United Kingdom. This all-cash transaction includes all 16 Sprott Shaw College campuses and two offices.

The transaction does not include Sprott Shaw Language College (to be renamed SSLC College) ("SSLC"), Vancouver International College ("VIC"), or Global Education Alliance ("GEA") which remain part of the GECC group of companies. SSLC, VIC and GEA will continue to refer students to GECC's student housing properties, alongside over 95 other colleges and universities in Metro Vancouver.

Comments from Toby Chu, Chairman, President and CEO of GECC:

"We are very pleased to report the closing of this transaction following intensive efforts over the past six months. We are very proud of the success and growth Sprott Shaw College has achieved since we took ownership in 2007. For the past 18 years, GECC and SSCC have navigated major events including the 2008 global economic crisis, the pandemic beginning in 2020, ensuing years of inflation and high interest rates, and government-imposed reductions in the number of international students allowed to enter Canada. Despite these challenges, the college has grown substantially in size with integrity and has gained respect from the global education community. I am confident that Sprott Shaw College will continue to flourish under BPP's ownership.

"GECC's management team is immensely grateful to SSCC's entire team of teachers, staff, and management for their tireless work, unwavering dedication, and loyalty. It has been an honour and a privilege to have served with all the staff of SSCC."

Comments from Graham Gaddes, CEO of BPP Education Group:

"Sprott Shaw College has stood as a pillar of innovation, adaptability and student success for over 100 years. Its long history of providing high quality education to address critical skills gaps is impressive. This acquisition marks an important milestone into BPP's internationalization and meeting the needs of both domestic and international students in British Columbia. We are impressed by the professionalism of the staff and their passion for education, which aligns with BPP Education Group. The acquisition will support SSCC's plans to continue to be agile in meeting the needs of the domestic and international communities, with programs developed with cultural awareness and inclusivity in mind. We admire what Sprott Shaw College has achieved to date and look forward to welcoming the team into the BPP Education Group."

About BPP Education Group

BPP Education Group, a leading global education business and one of the largest privately owned higher education institutions in Europe, delivers practice-focused education and training spanning subject areas across accountancy, data, healthcare, HR, law, management, marketing, technology and more. Established for almost 50 years, it provides training to over 9,500 clients and 100,000 learners each year. From apprenticeships to short courses, continuous professional development, and professional qualifications to degrees, BPP Education Group offers training solutions that fits every type of learner and business.

About GECC:

For over three decades, GECC has stood as a cornerstone of the Canadian education and student housing sector, serving a diverse community of over 6,000 domestic and international students at 24 school campuses, offices and student housing properties operated by GECC and its subsidiaries. GECC's focus is on addressing critical student housing needs through its subsidiary, Global Education City Holdings Inc. ("GECH"), under the brand GEC® Living. GECH is dedicated to developing and managing off-campus student rental apartments and innovative education super-centres across Metro Vancouver. The GEC® robust portfolio, valued at over $1.3 billion, includes both operational properties and projects under development. GECH currently provides housing solutions to over 95 colleges and universities in Metro Vancouver, welcoming students from across Canada and 73 countries worldwide.

GECC's educational arm currently comprises SSLC, VIC, and CIBT School of Business & Technology. These schools offer a wide array of programs in business management, language training, computer science, and finance.

As part of its infrastructure, GECC also owns Global Education Alliance Inc., a subsidiary specializing in recruiting students for elite North American schools and universities, and Irix Design, a prominent design and media communication company based in Vancouver, Canada.

