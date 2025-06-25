

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand ill on Wednesday release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In April, imports were worth NZ$6.42 billion and exports were at NZ$7.84 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$1.426 billion.



Japan will see May numbers for corporate service prices and April figures for the leading and coincident indexes. Corporate service prices are expected to climb 3.1 percent on year, steady from the April reading. The leading index is expected to slip 4.2 percent on month after easing 0.1 percent in March. The coincident index is tipped to fall 0.3 percent after shedding 1.4 percent a month earlier.



The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 1.75 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News