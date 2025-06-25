

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ford is recalling 132,914 Lincoln Aviator SUVs from model years 2020 through 2025 due to a defect that could cause exterior trim pieces to separate while driving.



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the rear door window bars and C-pillar trim may have been installed with inadequate adhesive, increasing the risk that these components could detach and create a hazard for other road users.



The automaker estimates that about 3.2 percent of the recalled vehicles-roughly 4,250 SUVs are likely to have the defect. As of May 29, Ford had recorded 1,105 warranty claims related to window bars or trim pieces separating from the vehicle.



Although no accidents or injuries have been reported, the potential for loose trim to strike other vehicles or pedestrians prompted the safety recall. Ford stopped using the defective adhesive in production as of May 30.



Owners of affected Aviators will receive an initial notification by mail, followed by a second letter once a repair solution is available. Ford dealers will inspect the SUVs and either re-bond or replace the faulty trim at no cost to customers.



The company is urging Aviator owners to respond promptly when notified to ensure their vehicles meet safety standards and prevent any risk associated with the defect.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News