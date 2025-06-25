

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 3.3 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 3.1 percent and was down from 3.4 percent in April.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dipped 0.1 percent after rising 0.7 percent in the previous month.



Excluding international transportation, producer prices were flat on month and up 3.5 percent on year.



