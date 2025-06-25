

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LightWave Acquisition Corp., a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 18.75 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant, which becomes exercisable 30 days after the completion of the Company's initial business combination, will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.



The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.81 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on June 26, 2025.



The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol LWACU beginning June 25, 2025.



BTIG, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Roberts and Ryan, Inc. is acting as co-manager.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News