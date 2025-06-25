

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oxley Bridge Acquisition Limited announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit.



The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) and begin trading on June 25, 2025, under the ticker symbol OBAWU.



Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments.



The offering is expected to close on June 26, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.30 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.



