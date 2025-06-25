TOKYO, June 25, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station, an exhibition center for Japanese anime operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Association of Japanese Animations, has welcomed 174,935 visitors from Japan and overseas (as of June 1, 2025) as a facility that promotes the appeal of Japanese anime to the world under the motto, "Making ANIME more interesting, Bringing ANIME far into the future."This time, the official Tokyo Station anime YouTube channel is hosting its first public recording event on July 7, 2025, featuring a chat and dramatic reading by voice actors Miina Tominaga, known for her roles as Katsuo in the nationally popular anime "Sazae-san" and as Dokin-chan in "Soreike! Anpanman," as well as Wataru Takagi, known for his roles as Genta Kojima and Officer Takagi in "Detective Conan." The event will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of Anime Tokyo Station on July 12 and 13 for a limited time only.The event will be held in two parts. The first part will feature a variety-show-style chat interspersed with drawing demonstrations*1 by animators. Two experienced voice actors in the world of Japanese anime and television will talk about episodes of their works and their deep involvement in anime and dramas, delivering fun content only available at Anime Tokyo Station. The second part will feature a dramatic reading of "Aru Hareta Hi Ni (One Sunny Day)," the second piece from the series "Arashi No Yoru Ni (One Stormy Night)," which was a hit at last year's Anime Tokyo Station first anniversary event. Miina Tominaga and Wataru Takagi will perform it live with percussion and sound effects to give a realistic impression. In addition, there will be a rare chat with Yuichi Kimura, the author of the story.On the day of the event, 30 people will be selected by lucky draw to attend the recording. Entries will be accepted from June 9, 2025 via a dedicated form.*2Please take this opportunity to enjoy this special summer event by Anime Tokyo Station, either by attending in person or streaming the event online.*1 Video recording may be shown.*2 The application has already been closed.Overview of Tanabata Festival at Anime Tokyo Station(1) Date & time: July 7, 2025 Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; Performance starts at 6:00 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. (scheduled)(2) Venue: Dedicated venue, 1st floor, Anime Tokyo Station (Tokyu East 5, 2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)(3) Performed by: Miina Tominaga, Wataru Takagi, Yuichi Kimura (author of "Arashi No Yoru Ni"), and others(4) Contents:[Part 1] Variety-show-style chat by MCs- Free chat between the two experienced voice actors about episodes of their works and their deep involvement with anime and drama- Drawing demonstration by animators*[Part 2] Live performance of dramatic reading of "Aru Hareta Hi Ni"- Chat with Yuichi Kimura, the author of "Arashi No Yoru Ni"*Video recording may be shown.(5) Streaming: July 12 and 13, 2025 for a limited time onlyAvailable on the Anime Tokyo Station official YouTube channel for a limited time only*Please be aware that performers and contents are subject to change without notice.Venue Overview- Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")- Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)*4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro Station- Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m. special exhibition ends at 6:30 p.m.)- Closed: Mondays*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following dayNew Year's holiday periodMay be closed on other daysPlease check the venue website before coming.- Admission fee: Free- Website: https://animetokyo.jp/Inquiries regarding this press releasePublic Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)Contact person: Miri YasudaE-mail: animetokyo-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jpPress release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20250625.pdfSource: Anime Tokyo StationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.