

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (NCBDY) revealed earnings for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY115.044 billion, or JPY177.73 per share. This compares with JPY128.699 billion, or JPY196.72 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to JPY1.002 trillion from JPY955.663 billion last year.



BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY115.044 Bln. vs. JPY128.699 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY177.73 vs. JPY196.72 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.002 Tn vs. JPY955.663 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 200.83 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.300 T



