

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence from France and revised quarterly national accounts from Spain are the major reports due on Wednesday.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is slated to issue consumer sentiment survey results. The confidence index is expected to rise to 89 in June from 88 in May.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases revised GDP and producer prices data. The initial estimate showed that the economy expanded 0.6 percent sequentially in the first quarter after rising 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter.



At 4.00 am ET, unemployment data from Poland is due.



At 5.00 am ET, unemployment and producer price figures are due from Iceland.



