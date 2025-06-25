FLSmidth A/S: Launch of previously announced share buy-back programme of up to DKK 1.4 billion

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 12-2025

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

25 June 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark

With reference to Company Announcement no. 11-2025, FLSmidth & Co. A/S ("FLSmidth") will today, 25 June 2025, launch the previously announced share buy-back programme of up to DKK 1.4 billion to be completed before the next Annual General Meeting, which is expected to be held on 24 March 2026.

The share buy-back programme is carried out with the objective of adjusting the capital structure of FLSmidth and to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive programmes. Accordingly, any shares repurchased under the share buy-back programme that are not intended to cover obligations related to the company's share-based incentive programmes are ultimately intended to be proposed for cancellation at a General Meeting following the completion of the share buy-back programme.

Authorisation

The share buy-back programme is initiated pursuant to the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2025, allowing the company in the period until the next Annual General Meeting to be held in 2026 to acquire its own shares up to an aggregate nominal amount corresponding to 10 percent of the company's share capital. The consideration must according to the authorisation not deviate by more than 10% from the official price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of acquisition. Prior to the commencement of the share buy-back programme, FLSmidth held a total of 567,002 shares, corresponding to 0.98 percent of the company's share capital, as treasury shares.

The share buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse (MAR) (as amended) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

FLSmidth has appointed BNP Paribas to manage the programme. The manager will make all trading decisions independently of and without involving FLSmidth.

Terms of the share buy-back programme

The share buy-back programme commences today, Wednesday 25 June 2025, and will end no later than Friday 20 March 2026.

Under the share buy-back programme, FLSmidth may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of

DKK 1.4 billion, and no more than 4,600,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 8 percent of the share capital of the company.

The shares bought back on each trading day may not exceed 25 percent of the average daily trading volume over the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase.

Shares acquired under the share buy-back programme may not be bought at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the share price of the last independent transaction, and (ii) the highest independent bid on the shares on the trading venue where the transaction is executed. Further, shares may not be bought at a price deviating by more than 10% from the official price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of acquisition.

FLSmidth will be entitled to suspend the share buy-back programme at any time. Should the share buy-back programme be suspended, FLSmidth will announce this in a Company Announcement and the manager will stop buying back shares in the market.

In accordance with the Safe Harbour Regulation, FLSmidth will as a minimum for every 7th trading day issue an announcement in respect of transactions made under the share buy-back programme.



Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

