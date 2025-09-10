Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467
10.09.25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2025 15:58 Uhr
118 Leser
FLSmidth A/S: FLS to deliver the world's largest filtered tailings system to one of the largest and most efficient iron ore beneficiation plants

PRESS RELEASE
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
10 September 2025, Copenhagen, Denmark


Following a long-standing partnership, a progressive Indian miner and steelmaker has yet again selected FLS to deliver core mining technologies to what is set to become one of the world's largest, most efficient and sustainable iron ore beneficiation plants globally. This is the fourth consecutive order that FLS has received from the customer within the past nine months.

The order includes the delivery of the world's largest filtered tailings ("dry tailings") system comprising of twenty-two 4.2-meter x 162-sq. meter Horizontal Belt Filters (HFB), which also will be the largest of their kind in the world, as well as twelve 12 x 55-meter diameter high-rate thickeners (HRT). The technologies are expected to be delivered to the customer in 2026.

The addition of these technologies to the flowsheet and their crucial placement throughout the overall process flow demonstrates FLS's commitment to sustainability, in this case, particularly water recovery. Furthermore, this order confirms FLS's technology as the preferred solution for resource conservation and operational efficiency.

"Winning this strategic order is another proud moment for FLS. Together with the customer, we continue to push the technological boundaries of size and performance across the entire flowsheet. Once all the FLS technologies are installed and operating, this plant will become one of the largest, most efficient and highest-grade iron ore beneficiation plants globally, supporting optimal profitability and providing tangible sustainability benefits in terms of energy and water reductions to the customers", comments Julian Soles, Products Business Line President at FLS.

The order value, which was booked in Q3 2025, has not been disclosed.

Learn more about FLS filtered tailings systems at www.fls.com/en/equipment/filtration-and-dewatering/thickeners-and-clarifiersand www.fls.com/en/equipment/filtration-and-dewatering/filters


Contacts:


Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Press Release filtered tailings order India - Sep 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/61563e10-55a2-4c4a-af2a-9084717ffbba)

