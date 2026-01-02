Anzeige
FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth closes the sale of its Air Pollution Control (APC) business to Rubicon Partners

PRESS RELEASE
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
2 January 2026
Copenhagen, Denmark

Following the announcement on 30 June 2025, FLSmidth closed the sale of its Air Pollution Control (APC) business to the UK-based investment partnership Rubicon Partners on 30 December 2025.

As previously communicated, FLSmidth will realise a small net gain from the divestment, which will be recognised under discontinued operations in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The closing of the transaction does not change FLSmidth's previously announced financial guidance for the full year 2025 (ref. Company Announcement no. 41-2025).

Contacts:

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com


