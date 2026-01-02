FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth closes the sale of its Air Pollution Control (APC) business to Rubicon Partners

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

2 January 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark

Following the announcement on 30 June 2025, FLSmidth closed the sale of its Air Pollution Control (APC) business to the UK-based investment partnership Rubicon Partners on 30 December 2025.

As previously communicated, FLSmidth will realise a small net gain from the divestment, which will be recognised under discontinued operations in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The closing of the transaction does not change FLSmidth's previously announced financial guidance for the full year 2025 (ref. Company Announcement no. 41-2025).

Contacts:

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

