

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L), an aerospace, defence and nuclear engineering services company, Wednesday reported profit before tax of 329.1 million pounds for the full year, higher than 216.7 million pounds in the previous year, primarily helped by strong growth in Nuclear and Marine.



Additionally, the company said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares over fiscal 2026.



Excluding one-time items, underlying profit before tax increased to 339.4 million pounds from 211.1 million pounds last year.



Operating profit rose to 363.9 million pounds from 241.6 million pounds a year ago.



Underlying operating profit was 362.9 million pounds, up from 237.8 million pounds in the prior year.



Net profit increased to 247.1 million pounds or 48p per share from 165.7 million pounds or 32.2p per share last year.



Underlying profit rose to 253.5 million pounds or 49.3p per share from 155.1 million pounds or 30.1p per share a year ago.



Revenue for the year grew to 4.831 billion pounds from 4.390 billion pounds in the previous year.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 4.5 pence per share, payable on September 30, to shareholders of record on August 22.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company said in a statement, 'We look forward to another year of progress, and expect to achieve our previous medium term target of underlying operating margin of 8% in FY26, at least one year earlier than we anticipated.'



