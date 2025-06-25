

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bankers Investment Trust Plc. (BNKR.L) reported Wednesday a loss in its first half, compared to prior year's profit, with lower net revenues.



Looking ahead, Chair Simon Miller said, 'The hope is that the US will agree a reasonable level of tariffs with key trading partners. However, if the ongoing uncertainty extends through the summer, this will impact growth and ultimately profits. It would be premature to write off the US stock market at this point, given further reforms could well support growth in the economy.'



Further, the Board has declared a second interim dividend of 0.686 pence per share, an increase of 2.1% from last year, which will be payable on August 29 to shareholders on the register on July 25.



The Board's current expectation is that the dividend for the full year will be at least 2% above the total dividend paid in 2024.



In the first half, loss before taxation was 59.54 million pounds, compared to profit of 191.39 million pounds a year ago.



Loss per share was 5.67 pence, compared to earnings of 15.62 pence in the prior year.



Revenue return before tax was 14.45 million pounds, compared to 17.60 million pounds last year. Revenue return per share was 1.16 pence, compared to 1.31 pence a year ago.



Net asset value or NAV per share dropped to 121.5 pence from 125.5 pence a year ago.



Net revenue for the six months was 12.6 million pounds, down from 15.9 million pounds last year. Gross revenue and capital losses were 54.12 million pounds, compared to last year's gross revenue and capital gains of 196.73 million pounds.



