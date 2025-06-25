Stockholm, 25 June 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Hacksaw AB (ticker name: HACK) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Hacksaw is a large-cap company within the Technology sector. Hacksaw is the 23rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2025.

Hacksaw is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw consist of digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. The company operates across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and their customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry.

"The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is an exciting milestone in Hacksaw's journey and a testament to the creativity, hard work, and commitment of our entire team. Being a listed company not only enhances our visibility and credibility on the global stage, but also strengthens our company for continued growth as we deliver innovative gaming experiences to partners and players worldwide," says Christoffer Källberg, Group CEO of Hacksaw.

"We are pleased to welcome Hacksaw to the Main Market of Nasdaq Stockholm. It is great to list another large-cap company on Nasdaq Stockholm. We are eager to support Hacksaw's ongoing success and enhance their visibility on Stockholm's Main Market," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.



